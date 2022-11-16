Larsa Pippen Gives An Update On Her Dating Life Amid Marcus Jordan Rumors

Larsa Pippen has not been shy about sharing her life on "The Real Housewives of Miami" — even when it came down to her divorce from NBA star Scottie Pippen. Per People, the divorce was made official in December 2021. Larsa opened up about the divorce on the reality show, saying (via People), "I was traumatized. If he doesn't get his way, he punishes me. He's like The Punisher." After her divorce, Larsa's love life became of public interest, especially when she was spotted with a new man.

In September 2022, TMZ reported that Larsa and Marcus Jordan were seen getting cozy with one another in Miami. Larsa may have a type because Marcus is the son of NBA legend, and former teammate to Scottie, Michael Jordan. This isn't the first time Marcus and Larsa have been spotted with one another. The two hung out at a music festival the same month and just two months later were snuggled up on a beach (via TMZ).

The rumored relationship sparked a lot of interest, but in October 2022 Larsa shut down the gossip (via People). Larsa said, "We're friends. We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends." Still, fans were unsure whether the two were really "just friends." So much so, that the reality show star decided to open up about her dating life with podcast host Carlos King.