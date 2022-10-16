Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Getting Hot And Heavy With Michael Jordan's Son

"The Real Housewives of Miami" is back, and Miami mainstay Larsa Pippen's sparking headlines at BravoCon 2022 over her comments about her rumored relationship with NBA legend Michael Jordan's son.

This all started when TMZ reported that Larsa and Jordan's son, Marcus, were seen on a double date in September, but she insisted they are "just friends." Once Larsa and Marcus were caught on video canoodling at the 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival, however, it became obvious that something more than "just friends" was happening.

Of course, Larsa became a public figure when she married Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen — a union that lasted from 1997 to 2018 — who played with Michael during their historic NBA run. Funnily enough, Scottie recently sparked a feud with Michael when he felt Michael undercut the rest of the team's contributions to their wins in "The Last Dance" documentary. So now Scottie's ex-wife is rumored to be dating his frenemy's son.

But at this year's BravoCon, Larsa finally addressed the speculation about her dating life.