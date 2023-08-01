Here's Who Scandal Star Katie Lowes Is Married To In Real Life

"Scandal" star Katie Lowes spent six seasons playing Quinn Perkins — a law school graduate who realized she had zero chance of becoming a high-powered lawyer after she was framed for the murder of her ex-boyfriend. Eventually, Quinn buried her courtroom dreams and embraced her destiny to become a murderous super spy who utilized some extreme off-the-book (and illegal) methods to seek justice. And she still found time for love! Throughout the show, Lowes' character hooked up with several love interests, eventually settling on Charlie, a fellow spy who named himself after a serial killer.

Fortunately, Lowes' experience with real love has been much easier than her character on the Shonda Rhimes-led show. For instance, Lowes tied the knot on June 23, 2012. And unlike her Scandal character, she didn't get married in a prison. But she did get married in the woods. "I was a wedding planner's assistant for years, and I knew I did not want to have a traditional wedding ... so my husband and I got married at a sleep away camp in the Berkshires," Lowes shared during an appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan!" Now, let's learn a little more about her husband and the father of her children, Adam Shapiro.