What Happened To Sam And Alyssa From Are You The One?

Many would jump at the chance to find their perfect match. Some people even do it on television. "Are You the One?" revolutionized what a reality dating show looks like. The premise of the show is to bring a select number of single individuals into one big house, searching for their "perfect match," per People. The only problem is that they have no idea who it is, and each week they have to test whether the person they are coupled up with is their perfect match. If they don't decide who the entire group's perfect match is by the end of the season, they lose out on the chance of winning 1 million dollars!

As couples have come and gone on the show, there have been several that have made a lasting impression on viewers. One of those couples was Sam Handler and Alyssa Ortiz. Handler and Ortiz were on the fourth season of the hit MTV show and were ready to find a genuine connection. Handler told the Chicago Tribune, "I consider myself a gentleman that's a genuine Midwestern guy. I'm all about a true connection." And a true connection is what Handler found, immediately when he entered the villa in Season 4, he connected with Ortiz, per The Cinemaholic.

Although they faced some bumps in the road and dated other people in the house, they always found their way back to one another. So, were Handler and Ortiz perfect matches? And what has happened to them since?