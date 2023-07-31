Paul Reubens, Pee-Wee Herman Star, Dead At 70

Actor Paul Reubens, who rose to fame as the popular children's character Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

Reuben's official Instagram account announced that the beloved and sometimes controversial star passed away after a battle with cancer. "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Although Ruebens would go on to star in a long list of film and TV roles, his original character Pee-Wee Herman, whom he played in his TV show "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and the Tim Burton-directed movie "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," cemented him as a beloved children's entertainer. Unfortunately, legal troubles Reubens encountered after the end of his TV series damaged his family-friendly image. Nonetheless, his death has inspired his fans to remember his multi-decade career.

Reuben's family has yet to speak out about his passing.

More to come ...