The Tragic Death Of Magnus White, 17-Year-Old Star Cyclist
Magnus White was a rising star in the cycling world.
In 2021, the teen won his first USA Cyclocross National Championship in Chicago, per CX Magazine. "Could not be happier to finally take a national championships home after years of coming up short and a third last week at pan ams. Its been a long season and it's all led to this. Came down to who could ride the smoothest race, after battling with @aj_august21 for a few laps a flat secured it," White proudly shared on Instagram.
According to USA Cycling, the cyclist started racing at the national level at the age of 10 and began his love of the sport because of his father. "When I was growing up, my dad really got me into cycling because he raced road, then I discovered my local team BJC which has some really great coaches which got me where I am today," he shared. He referenced his first win in 2021 and stated, "[The national championship] opened me up to more opportunities allowing me to race in Europe and World champs."
Tragically, the 17-year-old was training for an upcoming championship when he died in an accident.
Magnus White was struck by a car during a training
On July 30, USA Cycling announced, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident. On Sunday, July 30th, we received the news that National Team athlete Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023." The organization called White a "rising star in the off-road cycling scene" who was recently selected to be a part of the Mountain Bike World Championships team.
As reported by ESPN, White was cycling on a highway in Colorado when he was struck by a Toyota Matrix driven by a 23-year-old woman. White was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing but at the time, it's believed that there was no alcohol or drugs involved with the driver. White is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, as well as his brother Eero. While the family has yet to make a statement, there has been an outpour of grief from many of White's close ones and fellow cyclists.
Magnus White's last Instagram post is flooded with heartfelt messages
Magnus White's last race took place in Ireland and was a successful one. On July 18, the late cyclist shared an Instagram picture of himself cycling amongst other competitors and wrote, "First ever stage race ... went well with a top 5 in the GC even after the stage where I would be the strongest got canceled cuz of rain. Huge shoutout to all the teamates [sic] for great support all week and all had great rides." He ended his post with, "Next up Scotland for MTB Worldchamps with @usacycling."
Sadly, White would not go on to compete with his team. Fellow member of the USA National Junior Road Cycling Team, Reilly Oberding, wrote, "Fly high dawg, Just feels like we were rippin breaks in Ireland yesterday." Another close friend commented, "It has been an incredible honor racing alongside you for all these years Magnus. You were truly an inspiration to us all. Fly high bud. Legends never die." White's high school classmate shared, "You were great to ride with back in HS, Continue riding for all of us."
Those close to the White family organized a GoFundMe to help the family during this difficult time. They have since surpassed the $75,000 goal as many continue to donate and share their condolences.
Prior to his death, White had many dreams and interests aside from cycling, and besides being skilled at off-road biking, he also loved to shred on the snowy mountains of his home state.
Magnus White was also an avid skier
While cycling was a major part of Magnus White's life, the teen took advantage of Colorado's snowy mountains during the winter and practiced his jumps on a pair of skis instead of his bike. "Growing up in Colorado, my love for outdoor activities has always been a central part of my life. Whether it's riding my bike, skiing down the slopes, or hiking with my dog, Zuma. While my main focus has been on cycling, I take advantage of the off-season to indulge in my other passion — skiing," White stated on his website.
In March 2021, he shared a video on Instagram of himself on skis flying down a hill. "Day 1 in [Steamboat Springs, Colorado] was just a little nice (cased first vid a bit) thanks to some random guy for filming second vid," he captioned.
A 2020 video showed him jumping off of ramps with his friends and he wrote, "Epic sending today building jumps behind my house with @henry.rapinz @judescarbrough." White clearly had a love for both cycling and skiing and he undoubtedly would have gone far in his racing career had it not been for his tragic death.