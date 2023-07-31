The Tragic Death Of Magnus White, 17-Year-Old Star Cyclist

Magnus White was a rising star in the cycling world.

In 2021, the teen won his first USA Cyclocross National Championship in Chicago, per CX Magazine. "Could not be happier to finally take a national championships home after years of coming up short and a third last week at pan ams. Its been a long season and it's all led to this. Came down to who could ride the smoothest race, after battling with @aj_august21 for a few laps a flat secured it," White proudly shared on Instagram.

According to USA Cycling, the cyclist started racing at the national level at the age of 10 and began his love of the sport because of his father. "When I was growing up, my dad really got me into cycling because he raced road, then I discovered my local team BJC which has some really great coaches which got me where I am today," he shared. He referenced his first win in 2021 and stated, "[The national championship] opened me up to more opportunities allowing me to race in Europe and World champs."

Tragically, the 17-year-old was training for an upcoming championship when he died in an accident.