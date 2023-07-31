Joe Manganiello's Unlikely Friendship With Paul Reubens Is Back In The Spotlight

When it comes to celebrity friendships, Paul Reubens and Joe Manganiello probably aren't the first pals to jump to mind. The men come from two different generations, after all — Reubens was born in 1952, Manganiello in 1976 — and Reubens was best known for the comedic character Pee-wee Herman while Manganiello is more likely to be seen in action films or flaunting his physique in the "Magic Mike" franchise.

One might expect any sort of relationship between them to have been purely professional, or perhaps one of mentor and mentee, especially as Manganiello grew up as a fan of Reubens. "Paul Reubens is one of the great comic geniuses of our time," he told the Pee-wee Herman blog. "Growing up, my Saturday mornings were all about Pee-wee Herman. I saw everything he did."

Manganiello and Reubens were friends in the truest sense of the word, though, and their connection made headlines in 2016 when Manganiello paired up with his childhood idol in the film "Pee-wee's Big Holiday." Reubens' death on July 30 marked not only the loss of a Hollywood legend but also the end of a beautiful friendship.