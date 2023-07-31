Celebrities Who Made Comebacks After A Stroke

As superhuman as some celebrities may seem, they are, in reality, human like the rest of us. And like the rest of us, they can face serious health issues. A number of famous people have been candid about experiencing strokes, their ages ranging from their early 20s to their 70s. While a stroke can often be fatal, this group of stars worked through the condition, underwent rehabilitation to regain function, and found their way back into the spotlight.

Revealing just how scary a stroke diagnosis can be, "Game of Thrones" icon Emilia Clarke discussed her own experience with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or SAH, in which bleeding occurs in the area around the brain. In an essay for The New Yorker, Clarke wrote, "I remember being told that I should sign a release form for surgery. Brain surgery? I was in the middle of my very busy life — I had no time for brain surgery." She continued, "But, finally, I settled down and signed. And then I was unconscious. For the next three hours, surgeons went about repairing my brain. This would not be my last surgery, and it would not be the worst. I was twenty-four years old."

Here, we take a look at some famous celebrities who have dealt with strokes and have faced intensive rehabilitation to overcome the troubling symptoms caused by the health crisis.