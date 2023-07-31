Celebs Honor Paul Reubens With Emotional Tributes In The Wake Of His Death

As many learned about the tragic news of Paul Reubens' death from cancer, emotional social media tributes came pouring in from the mourning celebrities who knew and admired the "Pee-wee's Playhouse" star.

Children of the '80s were introduced to more than a few future stars on Reubens' popular TV series, including "The Matrix" actor Laurence Fishburne, who played Cowboy Curtis. Filmmaker John Singleton also worked on "Pee-wee's Playhouse" as a production assistant and kept trying to get Reubens to read a script that he'd written. Reubens kind of blew Singleton off, but Fishburne told The Hollywood Reporter that he got to read an early draft of "Boyz n the Hood" before going on to star in the movie.

We've already lost a few other stars who found a home in Pee-wee's zany abode, including actor Phil Hartman, whom Reubens befriended during their days in the Groundlings comedy sketch troupe. Hartman would go on to shine for over a decade on "Saturday Night Live" before being killed by his wife in a 1998 murder-suicide. "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan played a Pee-wee wannabe in search of friendship on the show, and Reubens shared a Facebook tribute to everyone's favorite quarantine comedian when he died in 2022. "His rise during the pandemic, when he told stories on Instagram and gave people the chance to know his super-powers, was a beautiful thing to see happen," Reubens wrote at the time. Now, Reubens' peers are memorializing him in a similar manner.