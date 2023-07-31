The Drama Between Angus Cloud And His Ex-Manager, Explained

Actor Angus Cloud, on the scene for only four years, became known for his big-hearted, drug-dealing character Fezco (or Fez) on "Euphoria." Although he became one of the main characters in the second biggest HBO series of all time, Cloud held on to his down-to-earth personality, according to an interview he gave with Yahoo's In the Know.

"We put people on different pedestals," Cloud said. "Nonetheless, it is really nice, and we're all regular people. Nobody's better than nobody else; you know what I'm saying? I don't want to be treated like I'm better than somebody — I'm not special. I'm just regular, you know?"

Still, although he was putting on a character to be Fez, things may not have always stayed on the screen. Cloud's former talent manager took to the former Twitter in a now-deleted thread alleging that the actor engaged in abusive tendencies while struggling with a drug addiction.