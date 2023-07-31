The Drama Between Angus Cloud And His Ex-Manager, Explained
Actor Angus Cloud, on the scene for only four years, became known for his big-hearted, drug-dealing character Fezco (or Fez) on "Euphoria." Although he became one of the main characters in the second biggest HBO series of all time, Cloud held on to his down-to-earth personality, according to an interview he gave with Yahoo's In the Know.
"We put people on different pedestals," Cloud said. "Nonetheless, it is really nice, and we're all regular people. Nobody's better than nobody else; you know what I'm saying? I don't want to be treated like I'm better than somebody — I'm not special. I'm just regular, you know?"
Still, although he was putting on a character to be Fez, things may not have always stayed on the screen. Cloud's former talent manager took to the former Twitter in a now-deleted thread alleging that the actor engaged in abusive tendencies while struggling with a drug addiction.
Angus Cloud's former talent manager supposedly met him in rehab
In February 2022, Diomi Cordero resigned as Angus Cloud's talent manager and posted a series of reasons why in a now-deleted Twitter thread. Per the Daily Beast, Cordero's April 2023 tweets outlined how he met Cloud in rehab, where he was working as a technician before he quit the job to become Cloud's manager.
Cordero suggested that Cloud was sober for some of his time on "Euphoria" before slipping back into his addiction by November 2021. Further, Cordero claimed that he was called to Cloud's home in January 2022, where the actor was actively overdosing. Cordero tweeted that he administered Narcan and CPR: "Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face."
Following that incident, Cordero claimed that Cloud became increasingly abusive toward him. The talent manager tweeted that Cloud verbally abused him in public and owed him considerable amounts of money. "In sharing my story, I hope to not only find solace & healing but to also inspire others who may be struggling to find their voice in an industry where most are silenced," Cordero tweeted (via Page Six). "I wanted to be a testament to the power of speaking up and owning one's truth, even in the face of adversity."
Angus Cloud sought for hit-and-run
In February 2023, two months before his former manager revealed Angus Cloud's supposed drug addiction, the actor was being sought by the California Highway Patrol. Per the Independent, Cloud was allegedly connected with a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported the accident wherein Cloud reportedly rear-ended a car and then took off.
A witness told TMZ that they saw Cloud and a male passenger in the SUV colliding with the vehicle in Marina del Rey before taking off. The witness told the outlet that they knew the people in the struck car and went to look for the SUV and Cloud in the nearby parking lot, but they were gone.
After the incident made the news, fans of Cloud's role in "Euphoria" took to social media to offer him their support. The California HIghway Patrol did not confirm or deny Cloud's involvement in the reported accident, only that the person they sought was an actor on "Euphoria."