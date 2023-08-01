This Rare Photo Of Willow Smith And Rumored Boyfriend De'Wayne Is Sure To Fire Up The Gossip

The rumored romance between Willow Smith and indie rapper De'Wayne seems to be going strong. The pair were first linked in December 2021 after they were photographed engaging in PDA during a beach outing in Miami. According to PopSugar, De'Wayne had toured with Smith for her 2021 "LifE Tour" across the U.S., joining the "Wait a Minute" singer at her shows in Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia, among others. Prior to De'Wayne, Smith was reportedly in a romantic relationship with fellow musician and longtime collaborator Tyler Cole.

While notoriously private about her love life, the daughter of actors Will and Jada Smith previously revealed on "The Red Table Talk" that she is polyamorous. "It's about being able to have the freedom to create a relationship for yourself," Willow explained. "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do." She's also come out as bisexual, telling her mom and grandmother during a 2019 episode of the show that she wants to be in a relationship with both a man and a woman. "I love men and women equally, and so, I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people," she said. Now, a rare photo of Smith with De'Wayne shows that their romance is still burning hot.