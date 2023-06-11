Willow Smith Is All Grown Up And Her Path To Stardom Hasn't Always Been Easy

This feature discusses mental health issues and self-harm.

In the 1997 movie "Men in Black," Will Smith's character goes in for a job interview to determine if he's the rare human being who can handle dealing with the extraterrestrials hiding in plain sight on planet Earth. From the sounds of it, his daughter, musician Willow Smith, would have responded to this world-shattering revelation enthusiastically. "If there are any extraterrestrials looking at this right now, beam me up because I'm down to meet your leader," she said in a 2021 Glamour interview.

Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, celebrated Willow's arrival three years after "Men in Black" hit theaters. When Willow was still a tiny infant, her mom was busy learning kung fu for her role in "The Matrix Reloaded," taking breaks from her training to breastfeed her baby girl. "The one end I cannot slack on is the mothering end," Jada told the Tampa Bay Times in 2001. Her devotion to her daughter would pay off in an unbreakable bond that has survived child stardom and years of negative headlines about the Smith family. When Willow began appearing with her mom on "Red Table Talk," the daughter of The Fresh Prince brought a fresh perspective to the talk show format, and nowadays, Big Willie Style can't compete with Willow's funky fashion choices.

But before Willow became the ever-evolving poster child for self-expression and a wholesome, earnest wokeness that can't be faked, the exemplary Gen Z role model just wanted to do what the rest of her family was doing.