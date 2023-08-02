Who Is Gigi Hadid's Best Friend Leah McCarthy? A Look At The Model's Life

Gigi Hadid has been known to have quite a few famous friends. As one of the fashion industry's most prominent supermodels, the star has crossed paths with a throng of high-profile celebs. Whether she's getting manicures with Taylor Swift or dining out with Kendall Jenner, Hadid has garnered attention for her star-studded friendships. But there's one member of Hadid's inner circle who is a bit more mysterious.

The name Leah McCarthy may not ring a bell. But if you're a Hadid fan, you've probably spotted her on the supermodel's Instagram page. Unlike Hadid's other famous friends, McCarthy isn't an A-list singer, actor, or supermodel. However, she's developed a strong presence on social media, amassing over 150,000 followers on Instagram. She typically shares selfies and photos highlighting her trendy attire and lavish lifestyle. And, of course, Hadid makes several appearances on her feed. While little is known about McCarthy's personal or professional life, one thing is crystal clear: She is a close confidant of the star. So, let's take a deeper look at McCarthy and her tight friendship with Hadid.