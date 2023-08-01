Jill Duggar Dillard Takes Hard Look At Her Life After Tragic Loss

Jill Duggar Dillard's life has been quite busy lately, with the release of her new book "Counting the Cost" just a few weeks away. On July 29, 2023, Dillard shared that she had finished recording the audiobook and took a moment to thank those who helped her get it done on Instagram. Amid the happiness and joy that has surrounded her lately, Dillard has also experienced a heartbreaking loss when one of her close friends died.

On July 31, Dillard took some time to reflect on life in a candid Instagram post. The former "Counting On" star expressed some of her feelings on life as she took in the beauty of her garden and shared some photos of flowers that were in full bloom. "As my heart breaks for my friends and others walking through such tragedy and loss (like I mentioned in my stories), I take my grief, pain and questions to Jesus today, and I remember his promises...that he promises to be near to the broken-hearted, that he will never leave us or forsake us," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. "In this sometimes crummy, fallen world, with the pain and hardships we all face, I am reminded of the contrasting hope that we have through Christ Jesus and the perfect bliss that awaits us with Him in heaven," she added. Before penning these words, Dillard posted about the death of her friend, Heather Schisler.