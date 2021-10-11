Jill Duggar Reveals Heartbreaking Loss
Jill Duggar, the former star of TLC's "Counting On," had some heartbreaking news to share with her fans. Both she and her husband, Derick Dillard, took to their individual Instagram accounts to reveal that Jill suffered a miscarriage recently. This would have been the couple's third child. They share two boys, Israel and Samuel.
Their blog explained that their sons were totally thrilled about their unborn sibling and that they were preparing them to be big brothers already. However, they ended up losing the baby a few days later. Despite it being too early to have known the gender of their child, Jill and Derick decided to pick out a name for him or her. They named the baby River Bliss Dillard. The former reality stars explained the meaning behind the name saying, "One meaning for River is 'tranquil' ...and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), 'flows from the throne of God,' and with the tree of life is 'for the healing of the nations,'" they wrote.
The middle name signifies that they believe the baby is living in "perfect bliss" in Heaven now. The Dillards included a short video clip showcasing their excitement upon learning that they were expecting again, despite the brevity of their joy.
Jill Duggar's excitement turns to heartbreak
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard documented their journey upon discovering that the pregnancy test she took was positive (via Instagram). Also, in the video, fans can see Israel and Samuel's reactions to being told they would be adding a new member to their family. The boys looked pretty excited about it. They even celebrated with a pizza party.
Unfortunately, their happiness turned to mourning, as they grieved the loss of their third child. Jill's younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, knows exactly what she's going through right now. Joy-Anna had a miscarriage in 2019 when she was 20 weeks along. Joy-Anna posted a message in response to Jill's devastating news on Instagram, sending the Dillard family lots of love.
Jill is also quite close to her cousin, Amy King, who also sent her a note of encouragement. "Love you so much and your sweet family... River would have been beautiful. Wrapping you in prayers," she wrote in the comments. Like their countless fans, we too wish Jill and Derick nothing but love as they heal from this tragic loss.