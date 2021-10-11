Jill Duggar Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

Jill Duggar, the former star of TLC's "Counting On," had some heartbreaking news to share with her fans. Both she and her husband, Derick Dillard, took to their individual Instagram accounts to reveal that Jill suffered a miscarriage recently. This would have been the couple's third child. They share two boys, Israel and Samuel.

Their blog explained that their sons were totally thrilled about their unborn sibling and that they were preparing them to be big brothers already. However, they ended up losing the baby a few days later. Despite it being too early to have known the gender of their child, Jill and Derick decided to pick out a name for him or her. They named the baby River Bliss Dillard. The former reality stars explained the meaning behind the name saying, "One meaning for River is 'tranquil' ...and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), 'flows from the throne of God,' and with the tree of life is 'for the healing of the nations,'" they wrote.

The middle name signifies that they believe the baby is living in "perfect bliss" in Heaven now. The Dillards included a short video clip showcasing their excitement upon learning that they were expecting again, despite the brevity of their joy.