Who Is Jonathan Van Ness' Husband, Mark Peacock?

Jonathan Van Ness is known for his high-energy personality on Netflix's "Queer Eye," which he has starred in as one of the Fab Five as a hair expert since 2018. While he's been mainly private about his personal life on the show, Van Ness has been open about being non-binary. The hairstylist told Out in a 2019 interview, "I feel like my feminine identity is what makes me the strongest. All the people that I look up to the most, that I want to emulate the most are like 90% women. The people who shaped me the most [were] my mom, my grandma — it's Gloria, Celine, Aretha, Shania, Mariah."

At the time, JVN was single after breaking up with rugby player Wilco Froneman. Although the details of the breakup were unclear, Van Ness wrote on Instagram, "Please don't go in on Wilco, he doesn't need the anger & I don't want to see him suffer so just know I'm all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much," with the now-deleted hashtag "cheatersneverprosper," per People. He then took to his Instagram stories to write, "I will always love him," but a year later, the hairstylist revealed that he had moved on with his new love.