Who Is Jonathan Van Ness' Husband, Mark Peacock?
Jonathan Van Ness is known for his high-energy personality on Netflix's "Queer Eye," which he has starred in as one of the Fab Five as a hair expert since 2018. While he's been mainly private about his personal life on the show, Van Ness has been open about being non-binary. The hairstylist told Out in a 2019 interview, "I feel like my feminine identity is what makes me the strongest. All the people that I look up to the most, that I want to emulate the most are like 90% women. The people who shaped me the most [were] my mom, my grandma — it's Gloria, Celine, Aretha, Shania, Mariah."
At the time, JVN was single after breaking up with rugby player Wilco Froneman. Although the details of the breakup were unclear, Van Ness wrote on Instagram, "Please don't go in on Wilco, he doesn't need the anger & I don't want to see him suffer so just know I'm all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much," with the now-deleted hashtag "cheatersneverprosper," per People. He then took to his Instagram stories to write, "I will always love him," but a year later, the hairstylist revealed that he had moved on with his new love.
Mark Peacock and Jonathan are married
Jonathon Van Ness is largely private about his personal life but on New Year's Eve of 2020, he announced on Instagram that he had married Mark Peacock. "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other ... I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," he gushed.
A few days later, Van Ness shared how he and Peacock had met. "We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on a comedy tour. At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam," he revealed. Van Ness described wanting Peacock to come with him but thought it was "a bit intense" to ask him after dating for just a couple of weeks. He continued, "Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same." While Peacock was based in London when he met Van Ness, he eventually uprooted his life to be with his now-husband.
Mark Peacock works at a production agency based in London
Jonathon Van Ness found love across the pond but it was Mark Peacock who agreed to make the big move to the United States. According to The U.S. Sun, Peacock was born in Brentwood and went to Writtle University and the University of Essex. He worked at Men's Health in London for 7 years and is currently employed at a creative event production agency called INCA Productions, which is also based in London. While Peacock worked at the back end of Men's Health, in 2014 he got to show off his modeling skills and shared a throwback pic of him on the cover of the magazine. "I can't believe this @MensHealthUK cover was 2 yrs ago this month," he tweeted.
Peacock also appears to be a talented artist and in March, he displayed his latest sculpture of a woman. "STAGE 1 complete. This piece, for sure this is the largest thing I've ever made from clay. Now the 2 week slow dry can begin," he shared on Instagram. Earlier that month, he showed off the beginning stages of his piece. "Week 4/8. Half way and loads to do. Big thanks to @canaan2391 for keeping me on track when I wanted to toss this piece into the main road outside the studio," he posted.
In June, Peacock shared a collage of pictures and videos of moments shared with Van Ness. THREE YEARS. Love my @jvn," he captioned. Van Ness' sweet response was a simple but loving, "Aweeee babeeee."