The Heartbreaking Story Of Comedian Matt Rife's Late Dad

This article contains mentions of suicide and addiction.

Matt Rife is a stand-up comedian and actor who shot to fame after videos of his stand-up went viral on TikTok. Rife is known for audience interaction bits — and for the way to handles hecklers. Of course, he's very easy on the eyes, too, which has made him super popular amongst the ladies.

With sold-out shows all over the United States, Rife is having great success doing what he loves: Making people laugh. And while things are going extremely well for him professionally, Rife's life hasn't been as easy as one might think.

Rife is extremely close to his family, including his mom, April Rife. The comedian's father, Micheal Eric Gutzke, died when he was young. Rife shared this information during a 2022 interview with Bert Kreischer on "Bertcast." While talking about his family, Rife revealed that his father died by suicide when he was a baby.

When Kreischer asked Rife about his father's death, Rife responded, "He was 20, I think. It's weird to think about. Because I'm 26 now, and when you think about your dad, no matter what state, you think about a grown man. But I'm older than my dad ever was," he said.

And while Rife never really got to know his dad, the love of his family has made him the artist he is today.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.