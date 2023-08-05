Details About Marcia Gay Harden's Split From Her Husband Of 15 Years

Marcia Gay Harden thought she found love with Thaddaeus Scheel, but unfortunately, the couple's relationship ended. It was honestly surprising when the couple called it quits because they had been together for a long time.

It's unclear exactly when the "Mystic River" star and Scheel first crossed paths, however, Scheel did direct the project "The Spitfire Grill," which just so happened to star Harden, per Sportskeeda. The film came out in 1996, and it was that same year the couple decided to tie the knot. Just two years later, Harden and Scheel welcomed their first child, Eulala, in 1998. In 2004, at the Oscars, Scheel teased the arrival of the twins he and Harden were expecting with People. He said, "The more people yell, the more the babies move. They're not insulated in there. They hear sounds, but it's very distant." Just months later, the couple gave birth to Hudson and Julitta.

The couple truly seemed to have it all, but as the years passed, it was clear they had grown distant. In 2012, the Oscar-winning actor decided to file for divorce from Scheel after 15 years of marriage, per E! News. Much of the divorce was kept under wraps, but there are some details we know about Harden and Scheel's difficult separation.