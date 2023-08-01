Zendaya Honors Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud's 'Infinite Beauty' In The Wake Of His Tragic Death

In the aftermath of actor Angus Cloud's tragic death on July 31, "Euphoria" star Zendaya dedicated a heart-wrenching homage to her cast mate.

Long before the two played the characters of drug dealer Fezco and drug addict Rue on the HBO series beginning in 2019, Zendaya and Cloud coincidentally attended the same high school in Oakland, California. The "North Hollywood" actor revealed to The Wall Street Journal in 2019 that the future co-stars had mutual friends at the Oakland School of the Arts, yet he "didn't really know her." After working together for two seasons of "Euphoria," Cloud told The Face in 2022 about his and the "Dune" actor's off-screen friendship. "We're friends for sure. We're close and I consider her family. That's my sister," he explained. The late actor called it an "honor" to work alongside the Emmy-winning actor in a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood.

In an emotional tribute, Zendaya reminisced on her memories with Cloud and his "infectious" personality.