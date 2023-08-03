Celebs Who Were Attacked On Stage During Performances

Most celebrities are not strangers to uncomfortable invasions of privacy, from public scrutiny over their personal lives to more nefarious acts like stalking. Some have had to contend with stalkers and rabid fans who feel they need to be somehow involved in their business. There are historic cases of stars being attacked and even killed by their fans, so it's fair to say that accepting fame does have its drawbacks.

For long, it seems the one thing most celebrities used to be able to do without interruption was to actually perform on stage. After all, fans pay a lot of money to see someone's show, and though the lucky few in the front rows may have reached out to touch a singer's hand, they wouldn't dare do anything to disrupt the show. However, in the 2020s, that's no longer the case, as there's been a rapid uptick in the number of celebrities who have been hit or injured by fans who came to watch them.

Often, these incidents involve a fan throwing something at a performer, whether it's their underwear or a cell phone. Rarer examples have seen people bum rush a performer and physically assault them on stage. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it becomes a big news story. All of these celebrities have been attacked during a performance in one way or another, and the acts range in severity from a nuisance to a felonious assault.