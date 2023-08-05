Why Did Jen Lilley Really Ditch Hallmark Channel?

Jen Lilley's acting career keeps evolving. She began with soap opera roles including Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" and Theresa Donovan on "Days of Our Lives." She then broke away from the sudsers to join the Hallmark Channel. Lilley has been with "The Heart of TV" since 2017, starring in 14 movies as the lead actor. Lilley told Showbiz Cheatsheet she preferred making television movies to working on soap opera sets because the latter could be very stressful. In the 2020 interview, the singer also sang the channel's praises, saying, "I have a wonderful contractual relationship with them." So when word got out that she would be making movies for the Great American Family channel (GAC), it came as a bit of a surprise.

The president of GAC, Bill Abbott, told Deadline that Lilley had signed a contract with the channel. He said, "Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC." Abbott, who stepped down from his CEO position at Hallmark's parent company Crown Media Family Networks to launch GAC, reflected on their relationship with Lilley. "Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans," he said. Lilley later explained at least part of her decision to leave Hallmark.