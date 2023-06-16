Here's Why Danica McKellar Really Ditched Hallmark Channel

Danica McKellar was one of the first huge Hallmark stars to leave the network behind. Hallmark is known for producing films, with comforting, predictable plots, but its recent business dealings have been filled with conflict. Over the past few years, a gang of Hallmark's most famous stars have decided to move on from the popular channel. According to Decider, the most prevalent cause stems from the political and religious affiliations of some of its actors, who never got on board with Hallmark's recent attempt to embrace and create content for the LGBTQ community. On the other hand, Hilarie Burton left Hallmark because she felt the network's diversity efforts fell short.

McKellar also decided to leave Hallmark after appearing in a vast catalog of family-friendly films. According to QC Approved, McKellar previously starred in 16 Hallmark films, including "Wedding Bells," "Love In Design," and "Very, Very Valentine." In 2020, McKellar shared why she enjoyed working for Hallmark. "I love being a part of movies that make people feel so good, especially around the holidays," McKellar shared with E! News. "You know, I was a part of a lot of people's childhoods, and now I get to sort of continue that warm and fuzzy thing with these Hallmark Channel movies. And I just feel so grateful to be a part of them." Here's what changed.