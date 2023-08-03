What Happened To Kris Jenner's Father Robert Houghton?

The momager of America's most famous reality star family, Kris Jenner, is a tireless businesswoman who knows (shall we say) the value of 10%. However, she's known equally for her ability to grow a multi-billion dollar brand as she is for her devotion to family. "The legacy is about the family and how we all come together no matter what, and we have each other's backs no matter what, and we're supportive and excited for each other no matter what," Jenner dished to People in 2022. Between Khloé Kardashian's cheating scandals, Kim Kardashian's high-profile divorce(s), and the rocky saga of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, there's never a dull moment in this family. And Jenner has always been one to rally the troops and raise everyone's spirits.

With such an emphasis on family, it tracks that Jenner has an excellent relationship with her own mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon (née Campbell). Fans who Keep Up know that Campbell has regularly made cameos on the KarJenner's reality shows. Not only are Jenner and her mom close, but Campbell also spends lots of time with her brood of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "I just feel so grateful to still have my mom with us — she's 88," Jenner gushed to Parents in 2022. "The older I get, the more I appreciate my family and everyone around me."

However, Jenner and Campbell's closeness has only made it more apparent that Jenner doesn't spend time with or talk about her dad.