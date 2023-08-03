What We Know About Doja Cat's Boyfriend J. Cyrus

Doja Cat is currently in a romantic relationship with a fellow celebrity. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer — who's been making headlines for beefing with her own fans, known as the "Kittenz" — was previously linked to singer Jawny (otherwise known as Johnny Utah). The two became an item in 2019 after meeting through Instagram and working together on Jawny's song "Anything You Want" before splitting up in 2020. Opening up about their breakup, Doja Cat insisted there was no drama. "Everything is okay. I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is okay," she said during an Instagram Livestream, according to Cosmopolitan. "We have been cool... no drama or weird s*** going on. S*** just didn't work out."

After being linked to French Montana and Joji, the Grammy-winning singer was rumored to be in a new relationship with J Cyrus. According to the Daily Mail, the two ignited dating rumors after being spotted together in New York City in November 2022. They continued to fuel the romance rumors by stepping out together for dinner at the celebrity hotspot Carbone last May, per People. Despite the "Woman" artist being notoriously private about her love life, Page Six reported in June that the pair were caught kissing and getting cozy while on a cruise in Los Cabos, Mexico. So, who exactly is J Cyrus? Here's what we know about Doja Cat's rumored new boyfriend.