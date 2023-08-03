Why YouTuber Jack Doherty Is So Controversial

Jack Doherty has long been considered one of the more controversial YouTubers on the platform. However, he's just one of many content creators putting out videos of himself being disruptive. So, what is it about his content that gets so many people riled up?

Doherty posted his first YouTube video back in 2016, just weeks ahead of his 13th birthday. The simple clip saw him flip a marker twice in a row, much to his own surprise — and soon enough, the video began raking in the views. Since then, he's gone on to post hundreds more, and today, his channel is filled with predominantly prank videos. Many of those have seen him kicked out of places, and as he revealed in one video, he's been banned from Walmart stores across the country after filming one too many disruptive videos on their premises.

Doherty's Walmart escapades haven't been the only thing getting him into trouble over the years, though. Far from it. His neighbors have also been on the receiving end of his pranks from time to time — and many believe he's taken things too far. Among those concerned in the past has been none other than Dr. Phil McGraw.