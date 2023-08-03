Is Whitney Cummings In A Relationship?

Comedian Whitney Cummings made headlines on June 20, 2023, when she revealed she was pregnant. "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too," Cummings penned in an Instagram post, along with several photos of herself and her dog soaking up some sun in a pool and an ultrasound photo. "Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening, I just may fall over a couple times," she joked.

And exactly one week later, she revealed she was expecting a boy — sort of. "My favorite pic of my babies [sic] face so far. This just in: it's a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?" she asked her followers, according to People. Since then, however, the post has been edited, and the part about the child being a boy has been deleted. Instead, she lists the names Rusty, Dusty, and Dolly as possible contenders. So, uh, TBD, we suppose.

But forget about the baby's gender! On the heels of the joyous news, there appears to be an even bigger question on everyone's mind. Is Whitney Cummings in a relationship? Here's what we know.