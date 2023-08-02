Jamie Foxx Says His Sister Saved His Life In Touching Tribute

Jamie Foxx is back on Instagram once more, this time sharing a tribute to his sister on her birthday. In an Instagram caption uploaded on August 1, the "Django Unchained" star not only wished Deidra Dixon a happy birthday but he also said that she's the reason that he's alive today. His post comes nearly four months after he suffered a medical emergency that left him in critical condition (per People). "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'... you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here... had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life.... I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis," Foxx wrote.

Foxx has spoken out since being released from the hospital and he seems to be on the mend. "I went through something that I thought I'd never, ever go through," he said as part of a lengthy Instagram video that was uploaded on July 22. The actor has yet to give details about what caused his near-death situation, but he has credited Dixon with getting him through on more than one occasion — and she isn't the only one who Foxx says is responsible for saving his life.