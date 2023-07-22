Jamie Foxx Addresses Medical Emergency With Long-Awaited Message To Fans
On July 21, Jamie Foxx posted a video addressing his medical emergency for the first time. The actor took to Instagram to share an update with the world, letting everyone know that he went through a very rough time — and that he's getting better every day. Foxx's message comes months after reports that something bad happened to him while filming his upcoming movie "Back In Action," and that he'd been hospitalized. But, without additional information, rumors surfaced about his condition, including one that he was paralyzed, which he has now addressed.
A clearly emotional Foxx started off by thanking everyone for their love and support while he was away. "I went through something that I thought I'd never, ever go through," he said. He then explained why he didn't share an update sooner, noting that he didn't want people to see him when he was really struggling. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," Foxx said.
The "Django Unchained" star went on to share that two people very close to him actually saved his life.
Jamie Foxx has many people on his side
Back in April, Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne shared an update on her father's condition in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she stated, according to CBS News. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," her statement concluded.
In Foxx's Instagram video, he revealed that his daughter is one of the people responsible for saving his life. "To be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie, saved my life. So, to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," Foxx said. He also expressed being grateful that his family kept what was going on completely private and "didn't let nothing out," emphasizing just how important it was for him to get through his health crisis and to speak out on his own when he was ready to do so. Foxx is thankful that his family truly "protected" him during that challenging time in his life.
Jamie Foxx addressed the rumors surrounding his health
Rumors surrounding the Oscar-winner's health have been abundant in the months since his reported health scare. From unnamed sources saying that he had a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine that left him paralyzed and blind, to Mike Tyson claiming that he heard Foxx had a stroke on the PBD podcast, just about everyone had heard a theory about why Jamie Foxx was in critical condition. In his Instagram video, Foxx was sure to address the chatter surrounding his health —in typical Foxx fashion. "Some people saying I was blind," he said, moving his pupils to make him cross-eyed. "As you can see, the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine," he joked.
Foxx also confirmed that he's "not paralyzed" — but that doesn't mean his condition wasn't serious. "I went to hell and back," he said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work, so I wanna thank the people that let me work. And I just wanna say that I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," he continued, tearing up. "If you see me out and every once in a while I burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now, I got my legs under me," he added.
Jamie Foxx received support from his friends
Jamie Foxx is hoping that he will be able to leave this health issue behind him — and that fans will be able to do the same. "I want to be remembered for the jokes that I crack and the movies that I make," he said on Instagram. "I'm here on earth because of some great people," he continued. The actor's post received well over 1 million likes in just 10 hours. Additionally, the comments section filled up with people sending him good vibes. Amongst the comments, you'll find some very famous names showing their support for their friend.
"Awww Man!! Who's cuttin' onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now," read Will Smith's Instagram comment. "I'm gonna bear hug the f**k outta you when I see you again," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrote in his Instagram comment. Other celebrities who stopped by to show love include Justin Timberlake, Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, LL Cool J, and thousands of fans, making it clear that Foxx has the world behind him as he embarks on this new lease he has on life.