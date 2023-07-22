Jamie Foxx Addresses Medical Emergency With Long-Awaited Message To Fans

On July 21, Jamie Foxx posted a video addressing his medical emergency for the first time. The actor took to Instagram to share an update with the world, letting everyone know that he went through a very rough time — and that he's getting better every day. Foxx's message comes months after reports that something bad happened to him while filming his upcoming movie "Back In Action," and that he'd been hospitalized. But, without additional information, rumors surfaced about his condition, including one that he was paralyzed, which he has now addressed.

A clearly emotional Foxx started off by thanking everyone for their love and support while he was away. "I went through something that I thought I'd never, ever go through," he said. He then explained why he didn't share an update sooner, noting that he didn't want people to see him when he was really struggling. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," Foxx said.

The "Django Unchained" star went on to share that two people very close to him actually saved his life.