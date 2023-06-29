Insider's Update On Jamie Foxx Churns Speculation About The Actor's Recovery
Jamie Foxx's mystery medical condition has become one of the most talked-about topics of 2023. In April, Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram, informing fans that her father had been hospitalized. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote, thanking fans for their prayers while asking for privacy. Shortly after, a source told People Jamie was doing better. "He's still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation," the insider shared.
Finally, in May, Jamie broke his silence on Instagram. However, keeping with the same theme, he didn't give away any details on his illness. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote.The same month, Corinne shot down claims her family was "preparing for the worst," stating her dad had played pickleball recently. Not long after Corinne's post, TMZ reported that Jamie had checked into a rehabilitation facility in Chicago that specialized in "stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation." Jamie's reps also denied claims that the star suffered from the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since things first transpired in April, many questions have remained unanswered, and Jamie's family has been tight-lipped about the star's medical condition. But now, a new report has surfaced.
Jamie Foxx is still not himself
Slowly but surely, more details about Jamie Foxx's condition are coming to light. In June, a source close to the actor revealed to People that the star is still a ways off in his recovery. "He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," the source said. "He has the tightest circle around him."
Others close to the star have also shared details on Foxx's medical woes, including one of his co-stars, John Boyega. He explained to People that after several calls to Foxx, the actor finally picked up his phone to chat. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just gave him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return," Boyega shared without revealing the actor's condition. Datari Turner, who worked alongside Foxx on the film "They Cloned Tyrone," shared a similar update. "He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good," Turner told the outlet as he promised Foxx would "be back on the screen soon."
Another friend, Porscha Coleman, told Billboard that Foxx seemed good. "I've talked to people very close to Jamie, [he] is doing well," she shared. "I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was happening without the proper information." So, with many conflicting reports at this time, we can only speculate how far along Foxx is in his recovery and when he's expected to make a return.