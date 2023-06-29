Insider's Update On Jamie Foxx Churns Speculation About The Actor's Recovery

Slowly but surely, more details about Jamie Foxx's condition are coming to light. In June, a source close to the actor revealed to People that the star is still a ways off in his recovery. "He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," the source said. "He has the tightest circle around him."

Others close to the star have also shared details on Foxx's medical woes, including one of his co-stars, John Boyega. He explained to People that after several calls to Foxx, the actor finally picked up his phone to chat. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just gave him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return," Boyega shared without revealing the actor's condition. Datari Turner, who worked alongside Foxx on the film "They Cloned Tyrone," shared a similar update. "He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good," Turner told the outlet as he promised Foxx would "be back on the screen soon."

Another friend, Porscha Coleman, told Billboard that Foxx seemed good. "I've talked to people very close to Jamie, [he] is doing well," she shared. "I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was happening without the proper information." So, with many conflicting reports at this time, we can only speculate how far along Foxx is in his recovery and when he's expected to make a return.