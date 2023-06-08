Jamie Foxx's Rep Shuts Down Wild Rumors About His Hospitalization As Actor Remains Out Of The Spotlight
Jamie Foxx's fans have been severely stressed since he suffered a mysterious medical event in April. Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx first publicized her father's health struggles on Instagram. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," posted Corinne to Instagram (via NME). "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." Since Corinne's initial announcement, updates from legitimate sources have been slow or nearly non-existent.
As Jamie's celebrity peers sent out public prayers (via Bossip), fans grew increasingly unsettled over the mystery surrounding his health. For example, Foxx has failed to make any public appearances or resume shooting his movie "Back In Action," but he did thank his fans on his personal Instagram account on May 3. However, most of the commenters under the post have expressed skepticism as to whether or not Jamie actually made the post. Jamie's fans' concerns have also outlasted Corinne's May 12 assertion that Jamie was no longer in the hospital (via CBS News). However, bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding Jamie's health (or lack thereof) have started spreading across on social media — including one that blames Jamie's hospitalization on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jamie Foxx's team denies COVID conspiracy theories
According to NBC News, writer A.J. Benza recently claimed on Dr. Drew Pinsky's podcast that the COVID-19 vaccine caused Jamie to lose his vision and mobility, due to a stroke. However Jamie's team has said that Benza's claims are all lies, calling them "completely inaccurate." Despite the growing backlash, Pinsky stood by his decision to host Benza on his show. However, he did offer a thoughtful statement about Foxx in an email to NBC News.
"The statements from A.J. were based on his own confidential sources, so I can't speculate further than what he said on the show," wrote Pinsky. "I sincerely hope that A.J.'s sources are wrong and Mr. Foxx will make a full recovery." He added, "There is no evidence and I have no reason to believe that his medical condition is directly related to vaccine therapy or a post-COVID phenomenon. Any evidence of either would have to come from his physicians." So far, Corinne Foxx has not responded to Benza's claims or Pinsky's decision to spread his message. However, she seems to be in good spirits as she promotes Intel's products on her Instagram Stories.