Jamie Foxx's Rep Shuts Down Wild Rumors About His Hospitalization As Actor Remains Out Of The Spotlight

Jamie Foxx's fans have been severely stressed since he suffered a mysterious medical event in April. Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx first publicized her father's health struggles on Instagram. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," posted Corinne to Instagram (via NME). "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." Since Corinne's initial announcement, updates from legitimate sources have been slow or nearly non-existent.

As Jamie's celebrity peers sent out public prayers (via Bossip), fans grew increasingly unsettled over the mystery surrounding his health. For example, Foxx has failed to make any public appearances or resume shooting his movie "Back In Action," but he did thank his fans on his personal Instagram account on May 3. However, most of the commenters under the post have expressed skepticism as to whether or not Jamie actually made the post. Jamie's fans' concerns have also outlasted Corinne's May 12 assertion that Jamie was no longer in the hospital (via CBS News). However, bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding Jamie's health (or lack thereof) have started spreading across on social media — including one that blames Jamie's hospitalization on the COVID-19 vaccine.