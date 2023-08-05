Why Drew Carey And His Fiancée Amie Harwick Broke Up Before Her Death

Drew Carey remained an important person in Amie Harwick's life until her tragic death. In fact, Carey last spoke with Harwick just two days before her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, allegedly strangled the famed sex therapist before throwing her off a balcony on February 15, 2020, CNN reported. "I got a text from her, 'I would love to get together with you and talk.' And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you,'" the "Price Is Right" host recalled on the 2022 CBS special "48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick."

By then, Carey and Harwick had been apart for a little more than a year. "The Drew Carey Show" star and "The New Sex Bible for Women" author announced their split in November 2018, just 10 months after getting engaged. Despite their breakup, Carey still had feelings for Harwick. "I feel like a widower, you know, in a lot of ways, because I wanted to marry her, and then we had this horrible breakup," Carey told CBS' Erin Moriarty. "And then before I could talk to her again, somebody killed her."

Though Carey couldn't meet with Harwick, he's glad the two were able to share their feelings over text. "That's the big solace I get from it," he said. "Is that she loved me and held me in a dear place in her heart." If Carey and Harwick had feelings for each other, why did they break up? Pursehouse and the media were partly to blame.