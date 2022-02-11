Drew Carey Reveals The Last Words He Exchanged With Ex-Fiancee Before Her Tragic Death

Amie Harwick reached out to Drew Carey just days before her death, asking if she could see him. "I got a text from her: 'I would love to get together with you and talk. And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you," Carey said on a sneak peek video of the CBS special "48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick" released February 9. But they never had the chance, something Carey regrets to this day. "The big solace I get from it is that she loved me. And I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died," he told Erin Moriarty.

In another sneak peek of the documentary set to air on February 12, one of Harwick's friends said the author of "The New Sex Bible for Women" was shaken by the chance meeting she had with Gareth Pursehouse the previous month at an awards shows. "She called several of her closest friends to sort of let people know that she had run into this dangerous ex of hers," the friend said.

Upon Harwick's death, Carey addressed the love he felt for his ex-fiancee. "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," he told People in a statement. "She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.