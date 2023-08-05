Why Kim Matula Left Her Role As Hope On The Bold And The Beautiful

On November 5, 2014, Kim Matula shared a goodbye message to "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans on Instagram. "What can I say about today? I can officially confirm that I filmed my last scenes at 'The Bold and The Beautiful.' For now," she began. Matula added, "It was a day full of love and laughter and reminiscing about the past 5 years." She also explained it had been a very tough decision to make, but she chose to leave "so that I could spread my wings as an actor and see what this big beautiful world has to offer."

While Matula left "The Bold and the Beautiful" to pursue other acting opportunities, she initially did not fully shut the door on a return. In her goodbye Instagram post, she shared, "I can never put into words just how amazing and inspiring this show has been. What a huge part of my life." She insisted she was saying "see you later" instead of "goodbye," and she did return briefly twice.

Matula filmed a single episode in March 2015, and at the time, told Soap Opera Digest her departure "hasn't sunk in yet. I feel like I'm on vacation or something and one of these days soon, I'm going to wake up and go, 'Why aren't I at work?'" Matula returned again for an episode that aired in March 2016, but the role of Hope was recast in 2018.