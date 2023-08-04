Tragic Details About LeBron James

LeBron James is undeniably one of the biggest basketball stars of all time. The sportsman has overtaken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the highest scorer in the history of the NBA, has guided the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat to championship titles — the latter twice — and as a member of Team USA has picked up two Olympic golds. It's little wonder that he's nicknamed King James.

Then there's the starring role in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the part-ownership in Liverpool FC, and the eponymous foundation. But James hasn't always had it easy. Indeed, like fellow NBA icons Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Russell Westbrook, his personal life has been plagued by various tragedies.

From chaotic childhood moments and cancer scares to political protests and paternity lawsuits, not to mention multiple injuries, here's a look at some of the hardships that James has had to overcome both on and off the court.