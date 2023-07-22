Tragic Details About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal may have retired back in 2011, but the 19 incredible seasons he spent in the NBA are still some of the most memorable in history. The basketball legend, who first hit the professional court in 1992, left the sport almost two decades later with three consecutive championship wins and 28,596 points to his name. It wasn't long after that he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. During his acceptance speech in 2016, he recalled how his father, Phillip A. Harrison, would quiz him about the sport when he was growing up, and he shared his one hope for the future. "When a father is quizzing his son on the great big men of the game, hopefully Shaquille O'Neal's name will be in the answer," he mused.

It certainly is in the answer to this day, but O'Neal hasn't just stayed top-of-mind thanks to his epic career. Since retiring as a professional athlete, he's made a name for himself as a sports anchor while also making headlines for a host of other reasons. Whether it be O'Neal's hilarious friendship with Adam Sandler, his roasting of Kanye West, or his warnings about LeBron James, Shaq is in the news as much as ever. However, despite the decades he's spent in the spotlight, there is plenty fans may still not know about him. Namely that the prank-loving and uber successful O'Neal hasn't always had it easy. Here are the tragic details about Shaquille O'Neal.