Shaq Has A Serious Warning For The Lakers About LeBron James

Shaquille O'Neal has offered insight on LeBron James in the past. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was James' teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the tail-end of his career, and recalled how "King" James was given preferential treatment. "Our coach, Mike Brown, was a nice guy, but he had to live on edge because nobody was supposed to be confrontational with LeBron," O'Neal wrote in his 2011 book "Shaq Uncut: My Story," according to Cleveland.com. "Nobody wanted him to leave Cleveland, so he was allowed to do whatever he wanted to do," the NBA legend added, while recalling a film session where coaches did not call out James' lack of effort on the defensive end.

A similar lack of effort was on display in a clip that went viral on March 1, which showed James appearing to give up after not getting the ball. The Lakers star did not try for a rebound and hung his head.

Following that game, O'Neal called out the Lakers. "I don't mind losing, but when you don't have a lot of effort, it shows," he said on "Inside the NBA," via NBA on TNT. "And I hate to use this word, but it looks like they're quitting." Although O'Neal was disappointed with the team's efforts, he had a warning for the Lakers on how the circumstances could become much worse if the James situation was mishandled.