The Scandal That Rocked Oscar De La Hoya's Marriage To Millie Corretjer

In 2007, Oscar De La Hoya's life was turned upside down when pictures of him dressed in women's lingerie were leaked. The boxer claimed they were Photoshopped and his friend, Mario Lopez, shared, "His wife [Millie Corretjer] was teasing him that he looks better in lingerie than she does ... I just spoke with Oscar about the photos and we both got a big kick out of them. He said he looked like his aunt," per Extra.

Days after the photos were released, a woman named Milana Dravnel claimed she was the one behind them. As reported by the New York Daily News, she stated, "I was pressured into going public with the photos by certain individuals who had improper motives and acted solely for their own financial gain. I have not received any money from the sale or use of these photos." Dravnel also asserted that she received "numerous threats from people who were in control of the images," but didn't think De La Hoya was one of them.

Dravnel sued De La Hoya for $100 million for defamation and emotional distress caused by the release of the photos, per ABC. She claimed that she was his mistress and that the boxer's lawyer, Stephen Espinoza, pressured her into signing a confidentiality agreement, which caused her to lose $70,000 from not being able to sell the pictures. At the time, the tarnished pugilist insisted the photos were staged, but years later, he finally came clean.