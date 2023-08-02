Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Just Had The Strangest Spat Over Their Backyard

Mark Zuckerberg's new backyard fighting ring has resulted in a less than thrilled response from his wife, Priscilla Chan. Yes, a fighting ring. Confused? Let's catch you up.

Back in June, rumors began circulating that Meta would be releasing a competitor to Twitter, which would later be known as Threads. In response to the stories, Elon Musk shaded Zuckerberg and his billion-dollar company in a tweet. "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options," he wrote. When a Twitter fan warned the controversial Tesla co-founder about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills, the billionaire claimed that he was "up for a cage fight." No, really.

The cheeky tweet didn't go unnoticed by Zuckerberg, who took to his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of Musk's statement alongside the caption: "Send me location," per The Hill. Since the aforementioned Twitter exchange, Zuckerberg has taken major steps to prepare for the potential fight. Hence the unenthusiastic response from his wife we teased earlier.