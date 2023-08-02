Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Just Had The Strangest Spat Over Their Backyard
Mark Zuckerberg's new backyard fighting ring has resulted in a less than thrilled response from his wife, Priscilla Chan. Yes, a fighting ring. Confused? Let's catch you up.
Back in June, rumors began circulating that Meta would be releasing a competitor to Twitter, which would later be known as Threads. In response to the stories, Elon Musk shaded Zuckerberg and his billion-dollar company in a tweet. "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options," he wrote. When a Twitter fan warned the controversial Tesla co-founder about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills, the billionaire claimed that he was "up for a cage fight." No, really.
The cheeky tweet didn't go unnoticed by Zuckerberg, who took to his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of Musk's statement alongside the caption: "Send me location," per The Hill. Since the aforementioned Twitter exchange, Zuckerberg has taken major steps to prepare for the potential fight. Hence the unenthusiastic response from his wife we teased earlier.
Let Priscilla Chan have her grass, Zuck!
In preparation for his potential fight against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he installed an octagon fighting ring in his backyard. While the ring elevates Zuckerberg's home training routine, the new house edition has seemingly rubbed his wife, Priscilla Chan, the wrong way. Taking to his Instagram Story on August 2, the social media boss shared a screenshot of a text chain between himself and his wife. "Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard," he asked Priscilla, to which she responded, "Yes, I saw it." After expressing his excitement over the ring, Priscilla argued that the octagon would damage the backyard's grass. "We have plenty of yard space," Zuckerberg wrote, with Priscilla shooting back: "I have been working on that grass for two years."
In addition to the screenshot, the Meta founder shared a poll asking his followers if he should keep the octagon ring or if he should protect Chan's prized lawn. As of this writing, 64% of his followers have voted to keep the octagon, with 36% taking his wife's side. Zuckerberg's playful dispute with Chan comes a few days after Reuters reported that Zuckerberg's fight with Musk has hit a snag. According to audio obtained by the news outlet, the high-profile billionaire revealed to Meta employee Town Hall that he wasn't certain the match would ever materialize. Octagon all for naught, we guess!