Is Tim Robinson Married? What We Know About His Wife Heather

Tim Robinson had been with his wife, Heather Robinson, for years before his breakout Netflix series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" or his show "Detroiters" aired. In fact, when "Detroiters" was canceled by Comedy Central, it was difficult not only for Tim but for his and Heather's two children — Buster Robinson and Penny Robinson. "My kids are sad because we got to go back to Detroit every summer, they got to be with their cousins," the comedian told GQ in 2019 while mentioning that both his family and his wife's family still lived in the Detroit area. The two had been a couple since high school. "Wow. 20-plus years. Long time! She's the best," Tim told GQ while reflecting on his relationship.

Their romance goes back so far that Heather was with Tim when he first started to break into comedy. "So I went to Chicago because my mom was working for Chrysler and she took me and my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, to go see Second City and I was blown away," he recalled to Thrasher in an interview from July. A young Tim joined Second City Detroit before eventually moving to Chicago to join the Second City troupe there.

Tim and Heather tied the knot in 2006. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member celebrated their anniversary with a cute couple's Instagram selfie in 2015. "She has the most good qualities in anyone I have ever met. Happy anniversary. 9 years homey!" Tim wrote.