Is Tim Robinson Married? What We Know About His Wife Heather
Tim Robinson had been with his wife, Heather Robinson, for years before his breakout Netflix series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" or his show "Detroiters" aired. In fact, when "Detroiters" was canceled by Comedy Central, it was difficult not only for Tim but for his and Heather's two children — Buster Robinson and Penny Robinson. "My kids are sad because we got to go back to Detroit every summer, they got to be with their cousins," the comedian told GQ in 2019 while mentioning that both his family and his wife's family still lived in the Detroit area. The two had been a couple since high school. "Wow. 20-plus years. Long time! She's the best," Tim told GQ while reflecting on his relationship.
Their romance goes back so far that Heather was with Tim when he first started to break into comedy. "So I went to Chicago because my mom was working for Chrysler and she took me and my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, to go see Second City and I was blown away," he recalled to Thrasher in an interview from July. A young Tim joined Second City Detroit before eventually moving to Chicago to join the Second City troupe there.
Tim and Heather tied the knot in 2006. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member celebrated their anniversary with a cute couple's Instagram selfie in 2015. "She has the most good qualities in anyone I have ever met. Happy anniversary. 9 years homey!" Tim wrote.
Tim Robinson's wife stays out of the spotlight
Heather Robinson has had a successful career herself, but unlike Tim Robinson, she chose a path outside entertainment. After graduating from Oakland University — located in the suburbs of Detroit — in 2005, Heather started an electrical engineering internship for Chrysler. Once that internship was completed, she was hired full-time by Chrysler and has worked for the manufacturer as an electrical/flash engineer ever since.
Tim's wife prefers to stay out of the public eye, but the "I Think You Should Leave" creator has occasionally mentioned her in interviews. He recalled a time when he was working on "Saturday Night Live" and was given tickets through the show to see a Disney event at Madison Square Garden. "And I got sick that morning, and so I told my wife, Heather, 'Just go. Take the kids,'" Tim recalled to The New Yorker in a 2021 interview. Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication, and Heather and the kids were not allowed into the event. "They turned my wife away. My kids had to leave, and they're crying," Tim said.
The comedian rarely posts his wife online, and she does not have a social media presence. However, he did give Heather a special birthday Instagram shoutout in 2016. "Happy birthday to my wife, the greatest human I know!" Tim wrote alongside a photo of Heather and their kids. The next year he uploaded a photo of the couple visiting a mall Santa — without the kids. Although, it is more common for him to make posts about their kids.
How Tim Robinson's kids act just like him
In the past, Tim Robinson had shared posts that gave insight into the personalities of his and Heather Robinson's kids — Buster Robinson and Penny Robinson. The "I Think You Should Leave" star shared a snap showing himself eating snacks alongside his children in June 2018. That same month, his daughter Penny garnered attention for the comedic hijinks she displayed on her dad's Instagram. "Tim Robinson's Daughter Penny Is a Legendary Comedian in the Making" was the title of an article on Vulture that focused on funny Penny-centric posts Tim had shared around that time. Earlier that year, Tim posted an Instagram video of a stuffed raccoon wearing funny sunglasses and then panned over to Penny striking a similar pose while rocking her own shades. For Father's Day in 2017, the comedian posted a video from dinner where Penny jokingly made threatening gestures while the family was out for dinner.
Similar to how Penny took after her father's comedic stylings, Tim's son Buster inherited a love of skateboarding from his dad. In 2019, the "Detroiters" actor uploaded an Instagram snap of him and Buster posing with their boards. The comedian's love for skating had been previously well-documented. "When they start doing something that's important to you, I feel like I have to check yourself a little bit. I don't want to get too eager with it," Tim told CCS in 2020 while discussing his son's penchant for skateboarding.