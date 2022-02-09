The Canceled-Too-Soon TV Show That Fans Think Deserves A Reboot
For every "Game of Thrones" or "The Walking Dead" — shows with enormous fan-bases that continue on for season after season — there are less widely but no less passionately loved shows that barely make it past a season or two. Because we believe in the power of democracy here at Nicki Swift, we decided to poll television fans on which short-lived cult classic show they think is worthy of a reboot. The options were between "Pushing Daisies," "Freaks and Geeks," "The Client List," and "Firefly," all critically beloved series that unfortunately didn't earn the ratings to keep going.
In today's television landscape, where it seems like reboots are more common than fresh content, there's always a possibility that Hollywood's powers that be hear the voices of the people and bring one of these shows back from the dead (for those in the know, that totally was a "Pushing Daisies" reference).
So, without further ado...
Fans want to bring back Firefly
According to Nicki Swift's poll, the canceled-too-soon show that fans most want to see rebooted is "Firefly," with 34% of the vote. Joss Whedon's quirky Western but in space only lasted one season, but it captured a fan base so passionate they eventually made a movie, "Serendipity," as a sequel. "Firefly" ended in 2002, but even after 20 years, fans have not stopped pushing for another season. "Freaks and Geeks" was a close second place in our poll, earning 30% of the vote, followed by "The Client List" with 18%, and poor old "Pushing Daisies" in last with only 16%.
Unfortunately for "Firefly" fans, now is probably the worst time possible for any network or streamer to green-light a Joss Whedon project. In case you missed it, Whedon was featured in a Vulture profile, published on January 17, that seemed to confirm some of the worst allegations of sexism, racism, and abusive on-set behavior that the likes of Gal Gadot, Charisma Carpenter, and Ray Fisher had accused him of.
That said, it remains to be seen whether either "Firefly" or Whedon will remain permanently canceled.