The Canceled-Too-Soon TV Show That Fans Think Deserves A Reboot

For every "Game of Thrones" or "The Walking Dead" — shows with enormous fan-bases that continue on for season after season — there are less widely but no less passionately loved shows that barely make it past a season or two. Because we believe in the power of democracy here at Nicki Swift, we decided to poll television fans on which short-lived cult classic show they think is worthy of a reboot. The options were between "Pushing Daisies," "Freaks and Geeks," "The Client List," and "Firefly," all critically beloved series that unfortunately didn't earn the ratings to keep going.

In today's television landscape, where it seems like reboots are more common than fresh content, there's always a possibility that Hollywood's powers that be hear the voices of the people and bring one of these shows back from the dead (for those in the know, that totally was a "Pushing Daisies" reference).

So, without further ado...