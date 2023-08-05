Tragic Details About Angus Cloud

This feature discusses suicide, addiction, and mental health issues.

Following its debut in 2009, HBO's hit show "Euphoria" was an instant success — rising the ranks to become the network's second-watched show behind "Game of Thrones." The angsty-teenage drama follows characters as they navigate high school complete with drug addiction, love, loss, and sexuality. It's an in-your-face cinematic rollercoaster that leaves viewers contemplating life's deeper questions, one where nothing is too taboo. Dark yet captivating, viewers were enthralled with the show, and it quickly lit up social media. "Euphoria" nearly broke the Internet, becoming the most tweeted-about show of the decade in 2022, as per Variety.

Angus Cloud played 'Fezco' on the show, the shy drug dealer with a heart of gold. His character was complex and admired for his layered personality that was tough when necessary but soft with those he loved. Cloud's acting abilities shined on the series, and it was all by happenstance. Cloud was plucked from obscurity before stardom, having been scouted for the show while working as a waiter in Brooklyn. Hollywood fame wasn't a childhood dream for the "Euphoria" star and he is the first to admit it. Cloud has admitted to doubting his acting ability and being his own worst critic, but his humility is part of the reason why he became known as the "moral backbone" of the series. From his Hollywood happenstance to his tragic death in 2023, his story is full of ups and downs. We're breaking down the tragic details about Angus Cloud.