How Angus Cloud Was Discovered For His Role As Fez On Euphoria

Fans always had a sense of "Euphoria" whenever Angus Cloud showed up on-screen. The actor became a fan-favorite on the show from its very first season. Cloud portrayed a teenage drug dealer with a soft side for his friends and loved ones. And it was his relationship with on-screen love interest Lexi Howard, played by Maude Apatow, that transformed him into a beloved character.

Cloud was a natural talent on the show and extremely likable. But the actor didn't feel his acting abilities came as naturally as many people might think. The actor told NME he felt a bit out of place on the set of "Euphoria." "I just felt like I didn't know what I was doing there," Cloud shared. "I didn't understand it at all — I still don't."

Even the newfound fame Cloud gained after the first season of "Euphoria" was something he never sought out. He told i-D, "The difference between me and everyone else who's famous it's that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part... For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far." But it did go far and Cloud became a household name. His success on the show made many wonder where he suddenly came from. Well, the story of how he got discovered is remarkable.