What We Know About Cillian Murphy's Sons Malachy And Aram

In 2023, everyone's favorite "Peaky Blinder" made a splash on the big screen by starring as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The summer blockbuster has already been tapped to perform well at awards season, possibly putting Cillian Murphy into Oscars territory for the first time, per Entertainment Weekly. But award buzz aside, Cillian has rarely spoken about his personal life. "My job is to portray other people. The less that people know about me the better I can portray other people. That seems glaringly obvious and logical to me," the actor told the Irish Times in 2021. On a separate occasion, he copped to disliking public attention and photo ops, though he's "always happy to chat" with fans, via Hello!.

Cillian doesn't have a social media presence, so he's been able to shield his family from Internet scrutiny. Not too much is known about his wife Yvonne McGuinness, whom he married in 2004 after first meeting in 1996, according to PopSugar. McGuinness isn't an actor herself, which nicely aligns with Cillian's low-key lifestyle. The couple are currently raising their two boys, Malachy and Aram Murphy in Dublin, Ireland, as Cillian revealed on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2022. "It's kind of an Irish story ... to move away, do your thing, and then come home ...We wanted the kids to be Irish," he said. With Malachy and Aram growing up fast, what do we know about them?