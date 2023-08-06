Cardi B And Offset's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

With parents like Cardi B and Offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus were born to flex. But their mother and father have been scolded by social media for seemingly spoiling them with extravagant purchases.

When Kulture celebrated her fourth birthday in 2022, she wasn't stacking up LEGOS; she was stacking cold, hard cash — %50,000, to be exact. After Offset took to his Instagram Story to share a video of Kulture playing with what is more than many teachers make annually in the United States, some Twitter users jokingly begged to be adopted by the little girl's parents. However, others criticized the couple for doing the exact opposite of teaching Kulture the value of a dollar. "She'll be so spoiled rotten. I hope not but giving a child that kind of money is going to ruin her," one person tweeted.

Just days before Kulture received her controversial present, a Vogue Singapore interview with Cardi B was published in which she discussed raising her children. "They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,'" said the "Money" hitmaker. But while her hope is that her children will realize that making bank by working hard is better than having everything handed to them, it's evident that she can't resist spoiling her daughter and son.