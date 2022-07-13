Cardi B Totally Broke The Bank With Birthday Gift For Her Daughter

Cardi B and fellow rapper Offset know how to spoil their daughter, Kulture, on their birthday. With Cardi's net worth of $40 million and Offset's currently standing at $26 million, it comes as no surprise that these moguls know how to splash the cash.

People reported that the duo went all-out on Kulture's third birthday extravaganza by arranging a fairytale-themed event in July 2021. As noted by the outlet, Cardi documented the occasion by sharing numerous photos and videos on her Instagram Story. As seen in one snapshot, the "I Like It" hitmaker made sure to match outfits with her daughter, wearing pink gowns that were very princess-like. Kulture, who clearly lives the high life, was escorted to her bash by riding a horse-drawn carriage with her wealthy parents. At the party's location, Kulture was welcomed by "The Princess and the Frog's" Princess Tiana before meeting other Disney princesses. This isn't the first time expenses weren't spared for Kulture's birthday. In 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported Offset gifting Kulture a Birkin bag for her second birthday.

Another year has passed, and it appears Cardi and Offset have celebrated Kulture's fourth birthday in yet another expensive way.