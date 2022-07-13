Cardi B Totally Broke The Bank With Birthday Gift For Her Daughter
Cardi B and fellow rapper Offset know how to spoil their daughter, Kulture, on their birthday. With Cardi's net worth of $40 million and Offset's currently standing at $26 million, it comes as no surprise that these moguls know how to splash the cash.
People reported that the duo went all-out on Kulture's third birthday extravaganza by arranging a fairytale-themed event in July 2021. As noted by the outlet, Cardi documented the occasion by sharing numerous photos and videos on her Instagram Story. As seen in one snapshot, the "I Like It" hitmaker made sure to match outfits with her daughter, wearing pink gowns that were very princess-like. Kulture, who clearly lives the high life, was escorted to her bash by riding a horse-drawn carriage with her wealthy parents. At the party's location, Kulture was welcomed by "The Princess and the Frog's" Princess Tiana before meeting other Disney princesses. This isn't the first time expenses weren't spared for Kulture's birthday. In 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported Offset gifting Kulture a Birkin bag for her second birthday.
Another year has passed, and it appears Cardi and Offset have celebrated Kulture's fourth birthday in yet another expensive way.
Kulture was gifted $50,000 in cash
After last year's huge princess-themed birthday bash, Cardi B and Offset knew they had to step it up a notch for their daughter's fourth birthday event on July 11.
As documented on Offset's Instagram Story (via Page Six), the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker made sure Kulture felt as "Bad and Boujee" as her parents. In addition to enjoying a trip to Candytopia, Kulture was gifted a heavy stack of cash worth $50,000. As seen in the snapshot above, Kulture was captured leaning her head out the window of a black SUV car. After being handed over the money, Cardi in the background can be heard asking her daughter, "What is that?" Kulture referred to the cash as a "ticket" before her father piped up and said, "It's a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That's 50. Say 50." Cardi and Offset celebrated their daughter's big day with their other child, Wave.
Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. "Lemme hold 20$ Kulture," one user joked on Twitter. "Kulture got her money up. She's richer than me," another person shared. "What she gon do with it though," a third person questioned. All we know is, Kulture is one wealthy child.