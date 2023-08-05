Morgan Wade And Kyle Richards 'Troll The Trolls' With Cheeky Music Video Teaser

In July, news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage. An insider told People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." Following Richards and Umansky's split, rumors have been circulating about the reality star's love life. Fans have theorized that Richards is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. The pair has garnered attention for their seemingly identical heart tattoos and silver rings, per Page Six.

However, Richards has confirmed that the rumors aren't true. When pressed by paparazzi about her status with Wade, Richards replied, "We are very good friends," per another Page Six report. The "Real Housewives" star also responded to gossip suggesting that their tattoos imply a relationship. Joined by friend and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp, Richards noted, "[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with." Amid rumors that she and Wade are dating, Richards and the singer have decided to feed the fuel in a playful way.