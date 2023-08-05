Morgan Wade And Kyle Richards 'Troll The Trolls' With Cheeky Music Video Teaser
In July, news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage. An insider told People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." Following Richards and Umansky's split, rumors have been circulating about the reality star's love life. Fans have theorized that Richards is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. The pair has garnered attention for their seemingly identical heart tattoos and silver rings, per Page Six.
However, Richards has confirmed that the rumors aren't true. When pressed by paparazzi about her status with Wade, Richards replied, "We are very good friends," per another Page Six report. The "Real Housewives" star also responded to gossip suggesting that their tattoos imply a relationship. Joined by friend and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp, Richards noted, "[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with." Amid rumors that she and Wade are dating, Richards and the singer have decided to feed the fuel in a playful way.
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade 'poke fun' at dating rumors
Kyle Richards will star as Morgan Wade's romantic interest in her upcoming "Fall In Love With Me" music video, which will be released on August 10. In a recent Instagram post, Richards shared a behind-the-scenes teaser of the pair discussing the project. Wade alluded to rumors of her and Richards dating, noting that the video "pokes fun" at the speculation. Wade said, "I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it with me, they always assume we're dating or something's going on. You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we're friends, but we thought it would be a good idea kind of to ... troll the trolls a little bit." Richards also added her two cents, saying, "If they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."
Wade's music video isn't the only project that she and Richards have teamed up on. Richards has signed on as producer for a documentary about Wade's life, according to TMZ. Richards will also be featured in front of the camera. The film reportedly focuses on the country singer's career, as well as her journey to sobriety and battle with cancer.