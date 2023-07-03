Reasons Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Split Doesn't Surprise Us
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage has officially bit the dust. According to People, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Umansky have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage. A source revealed to the outlet, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
The couple first crossed paths in 1994, just two after Richards finalized her first divorce from her marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie, per US Weekly. During her first marriage, Richards had given birth to her first child, Farrah, who Umansky welcomed with open arms. Just two years later, she tied the knot with the realtor, and together the couple welcomed a baby girl named Alexia. The couple went on to welcome two more children, Sophia and Portia, in the years that followed. When Richards landed "RHOBH" she and Umansky's relationship was put on full display. Fans loved the couple, but it seems things weren't so great behind the scenes.
In 2022, Richards shouted out her hubby on Instagram with a photo of the two smooching. She wrote, "10 Housewives, 1 husband. You get the award for most patient husband @mumansky18. I love you." Recently, they've swatted down rumors of separation, but the pair have officially called it quits — and we, along with other longtime fans, saw the big break-up coming a mile away.
Cheating rumors have plagued Mauricio for years
For fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," this announcement that OG cast member Kyle Richards has split from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage is pretty shocking. That said, several things have happened during the course of Bravo's hit series to suggest that their union wasn't always on solid ground. Over the years, many rumors have surfaced about Umansky's faithfulness to Richards, whose acting career has recently experienced a huge resurgence thanks to the "Halloween" film franchise.
One of the earliest reports of Umansky's extra-marital escapades occurred in 2013, courtesy of a transsexual woman named Toni Newman. Newman claimed that she and her partner, an escort known as "Miss Carmen," provided their sexual services to Umansky between the years 2003 and 2005. "Mauricio went for the threesome option and, in a kinky twist, asked both of them to dress up as police officers," said one of the women (per Daily Mail). Umansky denied all of the claims.
A psychic rattled Kyle with her prediction
Years ago, Kyle Richards famously got a prediction that her marriage would be one of turmoil. "He will never emotionally fulfill you. Ever. Know that," psychic Allison DuBois told Richards about her relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky during a season one episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." A tense dinner party hosted by then-castmate Camille Grammar was the setting for the medium's bombshell, which, needless to say, Richards did not take kindly to. DuBois went on to describe a future scenario that would play out — that the pair would discover that they had nothing in common once the kids were grown. Richards appeared to brush off DuBois' statements but appeared rattled at the table and defensive in her confessional.
After learning of the split, DuBois wasted no time weighing in on the matter via Twitter. "I don't wish Kyle ill; I hope she finds what she's looking for. I guess I'm the only one who "saw" this coming," the psychic tweeted. "People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille's divorce, NOT Kyle (Okay you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop."
There were rumors about Mauricio and Dorit Kemsley
Fans were shocked recently when rumors and innuendo began to swirl around Mauricio Umansky and his wife's bestie/castmate Dorit Kemsley. The flames were fanned when former "friend of the show" Dana Wilkey made a provocative Instagram post that featured the two embracing in a photoshopped image. Apparently made after witnessing a peculiar scene on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Wilkey wrote a caption that said in part, "The fans can't stop talking about this! Thoughts?"
The scene in question was shot at the Umanskys' home, where Kemsley had gone to seek support after experiencing a violent home invasion. When Kemsley's husband Paul Kemsley arrived there fresh off a flight from London, she embraced both men simultaneously and appeared to kiss Umansky tenderly on the shoulder during the threeway hug. This did not go unnoticed by fans, who quickly jumped on social media to discuss the situation.
In an effort to dispel the rumor, a disgusted Kemsley commented on the post and appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," where she vehemently denied an affair. "It's something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we're friends together, and it is such a nothing, and to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross" (per Us Weekly).
Kyle's recent weight loss has sparked speculation
Getting a "revenge body" is often one of the obvious signs that a marriage or partnership is on the rocks. Sometimes this happens as a result of stress, and other times it's in preparation for being back on the market. In Kyle Richards' case, we can't be sure what the impetus for the weight loss was, but the timing is sure interesting. Recent months have seen the reality star shedding pounds so efficiently that she's been accused of relying on Ozempic or another diabetes drug to achieve her dramatic results.
After posting a selfie showing her extremely fit figure, she responded to comments questioning her methods. "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May," Richards shared on Instagram. "I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better than pop off sister." (per E! News)
Kyle and Morgan Wade have gotten closer
Another reason that Kyle Richards' split from Mauricio Umansky isn't a surprise is due to a big rumor going around — that Richards is in a same-sex relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. If the rumor was true, Richards wouldn't be the first housewife to start dating women after leaving a long-term heterosexual marriage. Former "The Real Housewives of Orange County Star" Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out after splitting from her husband and has exclusively dated women ever since. There is speculation, however, that Richards' relationship with Wade is actually the reason for the Umanskys' split rather than the result of it.
Richards became friends with Wade in February 2022, and they have been seen at a lot of events together since. According to Daily Mail, the friends are both sober and share a fitness trainer. Other clues about their closeness have come in the form of matching rings (worn on their ring fingers) and they reportedly have matching heart tattoos as well. Other eagle-eyed fans have also noticed the recent appearance of a letter 'K' tattoo on Wade's arm.