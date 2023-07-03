Reasons Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Split Doesn't Surprise Us

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage has officially bit the dust. According to People, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Umansky have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage. A source revealed to the outlet, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

The couple first crossed paths in 1994, just two after Richards finalized her first divorce from her marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie, per US Weekly. During her first marriage, Richards had given birth to her first child, Farrah, who Umansky welcomed with open arms. Just two years later, she tied the knot with the realtor, and together the couple welcomed a baby girl named Alexia. The couple went on to welcome two more children, Sophia and Portia, in the years that followed. When Richards landed "RHOBH" she and Umansky's relationship was put on full display. Fans loved the couple, but it seems things weren't so great behind the scenes.

In 2022, Richards shouted out her hubby on Instagram with a photo of the two smooching. She wrote, "10 Housewives, 1 husband. You get the award for most patient husband @mumansky18. I love you." Recently, they've swatted down rumors of separation, but the pair have officially called it quits — and we, along with other longtime fans, saw the big break-up coming a mile away.