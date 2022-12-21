Mauricio Umansky Laughs Off Those Dorit Kemsley Affair Rumors

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards, Mauricio "Mo" Umanksy, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul "PK" Kemsley are close friends. And in May 2022, affair rumors sparked between Mauricio and Dorit. According to Distractify, fans noticed the affection between Dorit, PK, and Mauricio after the Kemsleys' house was robbed. Dorit kissed Mauricio's shoulder during the scene which made some people believe there was something going on between the two.

A few months after the episode aired, former "RHOBH" friend Dana Wilkey took to Instagram to fuel the affair rumors, and Dorit didn't hold back her reaction to the podcaster's post. "Is something wrong with you woman?" she started her lengthy comment. She went on to say that Richards and Umansky are her good friends, and that it was "sad" and "pathetic" that Wilkey would use her platform to spread something that isn't true at all.

Dorit also expressed her thoughts on the rumors during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" in September. "When something is so ridiculous you just kind of discount it," she said. She added that the rumors only spread because people read too much into the friendship the couples formed. "To have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross, but you don't want to give air to it," she said. "It's annoying as F." But it seems that the speculation hasn't stopped.