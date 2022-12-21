Mauricio Umansky Laughs Off Those Dorit Kemsley Affair Rumors
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards, Mauricio "Mo" Umanksy, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul "PK" Kemsley are close friends. And in May 2022, affair rumors sparked between Mauricio and Dorit. According to Distractify, fans noticed the affection between Dorit, PK, and Mauricio after the Kemsleys' house was robbed. Dorit kissed Mauricio's shoulder during the scene which made some people believe there was something going on between the two.
A few months after the episode aired, former "RHOBH" friend Dana Wilkey took to Instagram to fuel the affair rumors, and Dorit didn't hold back her reaction to the podcaster's post. "Is something wrong with you woman?" she started her lengthy comment. She went on to say that Richards and Umansky are her good friends, and that it was "sad" and "pathetic" that Wilkey would use her platform to spread something that isn't true at all.
Dorit also expressed her thoughts on the rumors during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" in September. "When something is so ridiculous you just kind of discount it," she said. She added that the rumors only spread because people read too much into the friendship the couples formed. "To have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross, but you don't want to give air to it," she said. "It's annoying as F." But it seems that the speculation hasn't stopped.
Mauricio Umansky shuts down affair rumors with laughter
At the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion in October, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley had a good laugh about the rumors that Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky were having an affair. "What people got that from was after the home invasion, Dorit hugged PK and Mo like this and they said, 'Did you see the way Dorit hugged Mo? It was so obvious,'" Richards said (via TooFab). She mentioned that the rumors went as far as the two wives swapping husbands.
In the latest episode of the "Reality with The King" podcast, Umansky gave his opinion on the romance rumors between him and Dorit. "I laughed," he said. He mentioned that PK — Dorit's husband — is one of his "best friends," and credited his ability to laugh these kinds of rumors off. "You've gotta have thick skin when you're on reality television," he added.
In August, Richards spoke about her friendship with the Kemsleys. "My husband and I are really close with Dorit and PK," she told Cosmopolitan India, adding that she, Dorit, and former "RHOBH" costar Teddi Mellencamp live close to each other and are always hanging out. She also admitted that Dorit has the best sense of style out of the women on the show. "She knows how to put an outfit together, and her wardrobe is amazing," she said.