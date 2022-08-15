Dorit Kemsley Goes Off On Those Mauricio Umansky Cheating Rumors

On Instagram, Dana Wilkey posted a Photoshopped image of Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, hugging. The image reads "an affair to remember," implying that Dorit is having an affair with her best friend's husband. The star got wind of the post fast, and in the comments section, she didn't hold back on her words.

"Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?" she asked Wilkey, adding that she's one of the "thirstiest" people she's ever seen. Dorit said that Richards and Umansky are their family friends, with her kids calling them uncle and auntie. "Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it's a disgusting lie?" she continued. "If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it." Unlike her husband, PK, Dorit didn't threaten Wilkey with a lawsuit, but instead told her that her actions are "bound to bite you in the a** inevitably."

Dorit and PK are no strangers to rumors about marital problems, but Dorit has time and time again underscored the fact that they're going strong. "I'd like to stay married to PK for the rest of my life," Dorit told Us Weekly in April 2021 about renewing their vows. "I think if you have a strong marriage, then that's what stands the test of time."