Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Has RHOBH Fans Cracking Up With His Impression Of Her

There are a lot of great couples that make up "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast. From Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, there are plenty of fun marriages to keep up with in Beverly Hills. Many fans also love to see Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's relationship dynamic ever since the pair joined the series in 2016. Cameras follow the Kemsleys living an incredibly lavish lifestyle, and there's no doubt that Dorit is pretty much like a real-life Barbie, constantly changing outfits and accessories.

In October 2021, masked men broke into the couple's home while Dorit and her two kids were in bed. Unfortunately, PK was out of town at the time. "I was completely taken off guard. They were surprised to see me at home... When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, 'Who else is in the home?'" she told Extra correspondent and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp. When one of the men suggested killing Dorit, she said she "begged" them to spare her and her kids. "I said, 'I don't care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I'm a mother of babies. Please, they need me.'" We can't even imagine how scary that must have been.

Luckily, Dorit and PK seem to be regaining some sense of normalcy after the robbery, and their latest Instagram post proves that they haven't lost their sense of humor.