Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Has RHOBH Fans Cracking Up With His Impression Of Her
There are a lot of great couples that make up "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast. From Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, there are plenty of fun marriages to keep up with in Beverly Hills. Many fans also love to see Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's relationship dynamic ever since the pair joined the series in 2016. Cameras follow the Kemsleys living an incredibly lavish lifestyle, and there's no doubt that Dorit is pretty much like a real-life Barbie, constantly changing outfits and accessories.
In October 2021, masked men broke into the couple's home while Dorit and her two kids were in bed. Unfortunately, PK was out of town at the time. "I was completely taken off guard. They were surprised to see me at home... When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, 'Who else is in the home?'" she told Extra correspondent and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp. When one of the men suggested killing Dorit, she said she "begged" them to spare her and her kids. "I said, 'I don't care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I'm a mother of babies. Please, they need me.'" We can't even imagine how scary that must have been.
Luckily, Dorit and PK seem to be regaining some sense of normalcy after the robbery, and their latest Instagram post proves that they haven't lost their sense of humor.
PK spoofs Dorit's photo obsession
Who knew Paul "PK" Kemsley was so funny? PK proved that there's more to him than just the business side fans see on the show when Dorit Kemsley shared a silly video of her husband dressed to the nines as a parody of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star. The Instagram clip began with PK dressed in a Louis Vuitton jacket as he held a matching purse. He pretended to be Dorit, poking fun at her for always wanting him to take her picture, saying, "PK, just take a quick picture of me; I promise it won't take too long, please."
The antics continued with PK posing in different spot in front of a window before changing outfits. He also chided the way his wife critiques the photos he takes. "The lighting's horrible; you're not focusing, PK," he said as he looked at his cell phone. Meanwhile, Dorit pretended to be PK, squatting into hilarious positions as the photographer. Fans loved the post, and many of Dorit's "RHOBH" co-stars commented in reaction. Garcelle Beauvais simply replied with a series of crying face emojis, while Lisa Rinna said, "OMG THIS EVERYTHING."
The funny reality TV husband's life took a serious turn back in December 2021 when PK was arrested for a DUI. Dorit took up for her man at the time, saying (per Page Six), "He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again."